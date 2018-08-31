By Trend

Vice-Minister of energy of Kazakhstan Magzum Mirzagaliyev explained the reasons of temporary restriction on the import of gasoline from Russia, MIA "Kazinform" agency reported.

"The common market of oil and gas in the Eurasian Economic Union will be created by 2025. Today, in terms of trade in petroleum products, we are working on a bilateral basis. Every year we sign an indicative balance sheet for the volume of oil products that we will receive without payment of customs duties," he said.

"This year we have planned to import 1.1 million tons of gasoline from Russia. But taking into account the results of the first half of the year, we see that we are choosing this volume more willingly than we should have. Therefore, the relevant temporary restrictions on imports were introduced for 3 months," Magzum Mirzagaliyev said.

He explained that this time limit has been agreed with partners from the Russian Federation.

"There are no problems or difficulties. It's a working process. At the same time, it should be noted that after the reconstruction of Atyrau and Pavlodar refineries, our gasoline production has increased. We can state that in terms of gasoline we have become a self-sufficient state," Magzum Mirzagaliyev said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz