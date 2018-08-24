By Trend

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon have emphasized the existence of broad prospects for further intensification of mutually beneficial cooperation during a meeting in Turkmenistan, the Tajik news agency Avesta reported Aug. 24.

President Rahmon is in Turkmenistan to attend the summit of the Heads of Founder States of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea (IFAS).

During the meeting, the sides also stressed the importance of consolidating efforts in solving environmental problems.

President Rahmon appreciated Turkmenistan's international initiatives in addressing issues of water use, including within the IFAS chairmanship.

Regarding the development of bilateral relations, the sides stressed interest in intensification of contacts in transportation, successful implementation of joint transportation projects.

President Rahmon also shared his impressions of the Avaza National Tourism Zone, expressing admiration for the transformations in the coastal region of Turkmenistan.

