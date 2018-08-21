By Trend

The area sown with agricultural crops in Kazakhstan has amounted to 22 million hectares in 2018, of which 13.2 million hectares (60 percent) have fallen to the share of agricultural enterprises, 8.6 million hectares (39.09 percent) – to the share of peasants or farm enterprises, and as little as 0.2 million hectares (0.91 percent) – to the share of private households.

In 2017, the area sown with agricultural crops in Kazakhstan amounted to 21.84 million hectares, thus, in 2018, the growth amounted to 0.83 percent.

According to the Statistics Committee of the Ministry of Economy of Kazakhstan, 15.1 million hectares (68.8 percent) of the total area under crops have been sown with cereal and legume crops, 3.4 million hectares (15.6 percent) – with forage crops, 2.8 million hectares (12.9 percent) – with oilseeds, vegetables and melons, 0.5 million hectares (2.1 percent) – with root and tuber crops.

The main part of the area for cereals and legumes falls on Akmola region – 4.3 million hectares (28.5 percent), Kostanay region – 4.1 million hectares (26.8 percent), North Kazakhstan region - 2.8 million hectares (18.5 percent).

The bulk of the area under forage crops falls on Kostanay region - 0.6 million hectares (18.5 percent), North Kazakhstan region - 0.4 million hectares (12 percent), Akmola region – 0.4 million hectares (10.7 percent), East Kazakhstan region – 0.3 million hectares (8.4 percent).

The main part of the area under oilseeds falls on the North Kazakhstan region - 1.0 million hectares (34.4 percent), Kostanay region – 0.4 million hectares (15.1 percent), East Kazakhstan region – 0.4 million hectares (15.8 percent).

The main part of the areas for vegetables and melons, roots and tubers falls on the Turkestan region – 113,900 hectares (24.7 percent), Almaty region – 87,400 hectares (19 percent), Zhambyl region – 61,700 hectares (13.4 percent).

