Uzbekistan intends to build a solar photovoltaic power plant with a capacity of up to 100 MW.

The government of the country approved a roadmap for the implementation of a pilot project to attract private investment for the construction of a solar photovoltaic plant with a capacity of up to 100 MW in the Navoi region.

The resolution of the cabinet notes that the State Committee for Investments, Uzbekenergo and the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, signed an agreement.

According to the document, the IFC will provide financial advisory services in the search for and attraction of private investors on a competitive basis for the design, financing, construction and operation of facilities for photovoltaic energy with investment up to $ 1 billion on the basis of public-private partnership.

Within the framework of the agreement it is planned to implement a pilot project to attract private investments for the construction of a solar photovoltaic plant with a capacity of up to 100 MW in the Navoi region.

In accordance with the roadmap, an international tender for the project will take place in March 2019. It is expected that the agreement on the project with the investor will be signed in August 2019.

In September 2019, the government of Uzbekistan plans to hold talks with the IFC on the terms, volumes and deadlines for implementing the agreement at other sites with a total volume of up to 900 MW.

