By Kamila Aliyeva

Uzbekistan plans to reach the level of 237 cars per 1,000 people by 2025, Umidzhan Salimov, deputy chairman of the board of Uzavtosanoat said.

Today the country is seriously lagging behind this indicator from other CIS countries. So, for example, in Russia in 2017, there were 334 cars per 1,000 people, in Kazakhstan - 250 cars, in Ukraine - 204, and in Uzbekistan - only 83.

To achieve these figures, the domestic automotive industry intends to increase production by 2030 up to 390,000 passenger cars. Last year 140,200 cars was released, thus showing a growth of 59 percent compared to 2016.

The enterprises of Uzavtosanoat JSC plan to realize 10 investment projects for a total of $ 290.9 million during the period from 2018 to 2021.

Of this amount, $ 227.8 million will be directed for the implementation of the projects under the approved investment program.

It was noted that $ 65.1 million will be spent on the development of new models of cars, $ 110.7 million - for the development of new models of commercial vehicles, $ 45.7 million - for the development of components and $ 6.2 million - for the modernization of existing production facilities.

In the near future, a new increase in the car prices of GM Uzbekistan is planned, although there is no exact date. Therefore, the issue of whether Uzbek population will buy domestic cars causes questions.

