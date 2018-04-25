By Trend:

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani has slammed the US policy towards the Middle East, saying many problems in the region root from wrong viewpoints and decisions towards the regional nations.

Rouhani made the remarks April 25, addressing the inauguration ceremony of “Tabriz 2018, The Capital of Islamic Tourism,” the state-run IRINN TV reported.

Referring to the US politicians, Rouhani said that “some think that the region should move in line with their will and the White House should make decisions for the Middle East."

According to Rouhani, the US cannot make the decisions for the Middle East.

Story still developing