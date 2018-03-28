By Trend

Turkey hopes that the EU will become the hearth of genuine democracy, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, Turkish media reported on March 27.

Cavusoglu noted that, unfortunately, a number of EU countries have several problems in relations with Turkey.

"The EU uses double standards in relation to Turkey, but this does not mean that all EU countries do not want to see Turkey within the Union," Cavusoglu said.



Previously, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said that Turkey does not need the EU, nevertheless, the European Union must make a final decision on Ankara's membership in this structure as soon as possible.

According to Yildirim, Islamophobia has grown strongly in recent years in the EU and this could lead Europe to a serious crisis.

An association agreement between the EU and Turkey was signed in 1963. Ankara filed an application for membership in the EU in 1987, but accession negotiations were launched in 2005.

