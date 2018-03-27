By Trend

Turkey has condemned Monday the ballistic missile attacks that struck various cities of Saudi Arabia.

“We have learned with concern that 7 missile attacks have been carried out from Yemen at various cities of Saudi Arabia on the night of 25 March. We condemn these attacks.

It is consoling that interception and destruction of the said missiles by the Saudi Arabian air defense systems prevented further loss of life and property”, Turkish Foreign Ministry's statement reads.

