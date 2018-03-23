By Trend

President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping has sent a letter to Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on the occasion of the Novruz holiday (celebrated March 21-22 in Turkmenistan).

In his letter, Xi Jinping noted that he is ready to discuss prospective plans for the development of China-Turkmenistan relations and strategic partnership.

China pays great attention to building up bilateral relations, according to the letter.

Xi Jinping welcomed the intention of Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit to be held in the coastal city of Qingdao, Shandong province of China in June.

China has been Turkmenistan’s biggest trade partner over the past five years.

As of 2016, about 40 facilities operated in Turkmenistan with the participation of Chinese capital and nearly 70 investment projects worth more than $4 billion and 2.3 billion Chinese yuans were registered.

Companies from China are represented in the oil and gas, telecommunications spheres, transportation, agriculture, textile, chemical and food industries, healthcare and construction.

---

