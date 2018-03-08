By Trend:

Game developers share some 30 percent of revenues in mobile application developing sector of Iran, according to Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi, ICT Minister of the Islamic Republic.

Despite the fact that about 4 percent of developers of mobile apps in Iran are game developers, they account for 30 percent of the total revenue of developers in the country, Azari Jahromi wrote on his Twitter page.

The source of Azari Jahromi’s information is the latest data released by Cafe Bazaar, the largest local app store in Iran, which has a cracking monopoly in the market.

The Café Bazaar data unveils that over 19,000 Iranians are involved in mobile app developing sector of them 7,000 are active developers.

Based on the Cafe Bazaar’s latest quarterly report and the updated data (January 2018), there are over 35 million users of Android phones in Iran.

Android devices are dominant in Iran’s smartphone market, with an estimated 84 percent share of total devices, according to the latest estimates based on Iran’s ICT ministry statistics.

