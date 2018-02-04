By Trend

The 2018 FIFA World Cup Trophy arrived today at 1.50 pm at the Almaty International Airport, Kazinformcorrespondent reports.

The trophy is made of solid 18-carat gold and weighs around 6 kg. Traditionally, a team receives a gold-plated trophy for winning the World Cup, while this iconic Trophy can only be lifted by the winners and head of state personalities.

It should be noted that the Trophy arrived in Kazakhstan's southern capital later that it was planned to due to low visibility at Almaty airport. The pilots decided to divert to Bishkek, refuel there and wait for the fog in Almaty to dissipate.

The Trophy is expected to remain in Almaty for a day.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz