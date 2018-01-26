By Kamila Aliyeva

Latvian airBaltic will open a new summer season route between Almaty and Riga on April 29, 2018, according to the airline's press service.

The route will provide new opportunities for convenient travel of passengers from the Baltic States and Kazakhstan to destinations in the airBaltic route network that covers Europe, Scandinavia, Russia and the Middle East.

“At present, we are the first North European airline to offer direct flights to Almaty, a dynamic city in the heart of Kazakhstan. The Riga-Almaty route will be the second longest flight among our flights. We are pleased to offer Kazakh passengers a new and exciting direction in the heart of the Baltics, as well as to improve the communication between Kazakhstan and the airBaltic network of routes,” CEO of the company Martine Gauss said.

Meanwhile, the airline's website reports that flights will be performed three times per week by Bombardier CS300 aircraft.

Passengers will spend about 5 hours and 45 minutes on the way. The cost of a one way ticket starts at 159 euros, including airport fees and transaction costs.

The Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan earlier announced that new flights en route Astana-Vilnius, Almaty-Riga and Astana-Bucharest are planned to be launched soon.

The relevant agreements were reached during meetings held by the Civil Aviation Committee of Kazakhstan held within the framework of the 10th International Conference on Transport and Transit Potential "TransEurasia-2017".

Latvian airBaltic serves over 60 destinations from its home base in Riga connecting the Baltic region with 60 destinations in Europe, the Middle East, and the CIS. airBaltic is a joint stock company that was established in 1995. Its fleet consists of 30 aircraft – 7 Bombardier CS300, 11 Boeing 737 and 12 Bombardier Q400Next Gen.

Kazakhstan has airports in Shimkent, Atbasar, Karaganda, Kyzyl-Orda, Balkhash, Burundai, Zaisan, Petropavlovsk, Semipalatinsk, Ust-kamenogorsk, Uralsk, Taldy-Kurgan, Kokshetau, Pavlodar, Zhezkazgan, Atyrau, Zhambyl, Zhairem, Ekibastuz, Almaty, Aktau, Kostanay, Aktyubinsk, Arkalyk, and Astana cities.

Kazakhstan's existing airlines are Air Astana, Air Company MEGA, Avia Jaynar, Bek Air, Berkut Air, Euro-Asia Air, Excellent Glide, Irtysh-Air, SCAT, Semeyavia, Zhetysu, and Zhezkazgan Air.

---

