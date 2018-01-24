By Trend

Turkey and the European Union (EU) will discuss prospects of bilateral relations during the Brussels visit of Turkey’s Minister for EU Affairs Omer Celik on Jan. 25, the Turkish ministry told Trend Jan. 24.

The Turkish minister will hold a meeting with High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini during the visit, said the ministry.

Celik is also expected to meet with the First Vice-President of the EU Commission Frans Timmermans during the visit.

Turkey began its EU accession talks in 2005. In 1963, Turkey and the European Economic Community (the EU's former name) signed an association agreement.

