By Trend:

The Iranian government’s total tax revenues amounted to 600.6 trillion rials (each USD makes 36,600 rials) during the first eight months of the current fiscal year (started March 20, 2017), 3.1 percent more year-on-year.

Iranian administration earned 299.8 trillion rials from direct and 300.8 trillion rials from indirect taxes during the first eight months of the current fiscal year, the country’s Central Bank said.

The country’s revenue from taxes is projected to hit 1,164.6 trillion rials by March 2018, according to the current year's budget.

The Iranian government’s revenues through imports reached 69,600 billion rials during the 8-month period, 11.2 percent more year-on-year.

The predicted import tax revenues in budget for the same time period was 117,200 billion rials, which indicates that the forecasted incomes is materialized by 59.4 percent.

Iran imported $32.419 billion worth of goods during the 8-month period, which indicates a 17.5 percent rise in terms of value, compared to the same period of the preceding year.

Iran’s budget foresees 173,800 billion rials of revenues through import taxes for current fiscal year (to end on March 2018).

The Iranian government’s revenues through car imports registered a fall by 40.4 percent during the first eight months of the current fiscal year (March 20-Nov. 21).

Meanwhile the country’s car imports during the same period witnessed a rise by 28 percent to $1.4 billion.

The government revenues of car import taxes stood at 5,500 billion rials, which is significantly below the forecasted figure (21,700 billion rials).

Only 25.35 percent of the envisaged revenues via car imports have been realized during the 8-month period, according to the CBI data.

Meanwhile the country’s revenue from car import taxes is projected to hit 32,200 billion rials by March 2018, according to the current year's budget.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz