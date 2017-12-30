By Trend

Uzbekistan Railways JSC has introduced the New Year discounts on domestic routes of up to 50 percent for families, pupils, students, pensioners.

The discounts, introduced in connection with the Uzbek president’s decree, will be valid on December 30, 31, 2017 as well as on January 1, 2, 3, 4, 2018.

According to the document, a five-day holiday has been introduced for the first time in connection with the three state holidays, namely, New Year, Novruz and Independence Day.

Twenty-four railcars, 10 of which are Afrosiyob high-speed trains, are being used during the holidays.