Azerbaijan’s oil transport via pipelines drops

15 April 2025 21:45 (UTC+04:00)
Qabil Ashirov
In the first quarter of this year, 9,028.8 thousand tons of oil were transported via Azerbaijan’s main oil pipelines, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistics Committee.

