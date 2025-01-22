Azernews.Az

Oil price movements show mix trends in market

22 January 2025 11:02 (UTC+04:00)
Akbar Novruz
During trading on the ICE London Intercontinental Exchange, the price of Brent oil futures for March 2025 rose marginally by 0.05%, reaching $79.33 per barrel, Azernews reports.

