bp resumes production at Shah Deniz Alpha field

19 January 2025 15:55 (UTC+04:00)

Production at the Shah Deniz Alfa field, which had been suspended due to technical problems, was resumed on the evening of January 18.

Azernews reports, citing bp, the operator of the Shah Deniz field that the technical problem that arose in the underwater pipeline connecting the condensate export platform with the Sangachal terminal has been completely resolved.

James Dunbar, bp's regional production manager for the Shah Deniz field, told local media that production and export operations from the Shah Deniz Alfa platform are currently being gradually ramped up and will take a few more days to reach full capacity.

"We continue to work closely with SOCAR and other partners, coordinating our plans and activities with them," J. Dunbar said.

It should be noted that the production shutdown affected gas supplies to Bulgaria and Serbia.