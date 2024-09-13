Azerbaijan notes growth in commercial gas production
Azerbaijan's natural gas production has increased from January to August this year, according to Azernews with reference to the State Statistics Committee.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
1.00₼Select
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
2.00₼
Select
-33%
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
3.84₼
Select
-36%
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
7.10₼
Select
-41%