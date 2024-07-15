Price of Azeri Light oil increases

15 July 2024 13:41 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The price of one barrel of "Azeri Light" Azerbaijani oil on the world market has risen by $0.53, or 0.59%, reaching $90.35, Azernews reports.

The September futures price for Brent crude oil stands at $85.03 per barrel.

In Azerbaijan's state budget for this year, the average price of one barrel of oil was projected to be $75.

It is worth noting that the lowest price ever recorded for "Azeri Light" oil was $15.81 on April 21, 2020, while the highest price reached $149.66 in July 2008.

