bp eyes beginning gas production from deep layers of ACG

5 June 2024 17:36 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

It is planned to start producing natural gas from deep layers in the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, in early 2025, said Gary Jones, Regional president of bp for Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkiye, at the Baku Energy Forum on June 5, Azernews reports.

"At the beginning of 2025, we intend to focus on gas production from deep layers within the framework of the ACG project," he stressed.

Jones added that the company is also working on the construction project of the 240-megawatt Shafag solar power plant in the Jabrayil district of Azerbaijan.

“In addition to contributing to the energy supply of liberated lands (Azerbaijan), the remote power supply of the Sangachal terminal, this project will also facilitate the export of natural gas used in the production of electricity to Europe, which will no longer be used," he stressed.

