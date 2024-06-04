Azernews.Az

Tuesday June 4 2024

Türkiye and Azerbaijan extend gas supply agreement from Shah Deniz field

4 June 2024 12:58 (UTC+04:00)
Türkiye and Azerbaijan extend gas supply agreement from Shah Deniz field
Ulviyya Shahin
Ulviyya Shahin
Read more

Türkiye and Azerbaijan have signed an agreement to extend the supply of Azerbaijani gas under Stage-1 of the Shah Deniz field development, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more