3 April 2024 11:10 (UTC+04:00)

In January-February this year, the Marketing and Economic Operations Department of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) exported non-oil products worth $62,3 million, Azernews reports.

This is $2,1 million or 3,5 % more than in January 2023.

In January, Azerbaijan's exports amounted to $4,8 billion, and in the non-oil sector $455 million.

