20 February 2024 19:00 (UTC+04:00)
EBRD to provide credit for gas supply to North Macedonia and Serbia via TAP
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is planning to grant EUR 98.6 million to North Macedonia's state-owned company NOMAGAS to diversify natural gas supplies to LNG terminals in North Macedonia and Greece, as well as to provide Serbia with natural gas, through the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), Azernews reports.

