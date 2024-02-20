EBRD to provide credit for gas supply to North Macedonia and Serbia via TAP

20 February 2024 19:00 (UTC+04:00)

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is planning to grant EUR 98.6 million to North Macedonia's state-owned company NOMAGAS to diversify natural gas supplies to LNG terminals in North Macedonia and Greece, as well as to provide Serbia with natural gas, through the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), Azernews reports.

