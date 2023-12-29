Azerbaijan ranks second in the volume of natural gas exports to Turkiye
Azerbaijan reduced natural gas exports to Turkiye in October 2023 by 5.53 percent compared to the same period in 2022, from 760.97 million cubic metres to 718.91 million cubic metres, Azernews reports.
