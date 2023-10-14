Azernews.Az

Saturday October 14 2023

Oil surges higher in volatile week as war risks spread

14 October 2023 09:00 (UTC+04:00)
Oil surges higher in volatile week as war risks spread

Oil posted its largest weekly gain in a month after Iran said a new front in the conflict between Israel and Hamas was possible. Traders also covered bearish bets ahead of a widely expected invasion of Gaza.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more