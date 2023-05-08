International Energy Agency: This year, Azerbaijan will export 12 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe

8 May 2023 14:36 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

In 2023, Azerbaijan plans to export 12 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe, Azernews reports, citing the International Energy Agency (IAE).

IAE noted that during the past period of 2022 and 2023, gas supply from Azerbaijan through the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) increased by 15 percent compared to the previous year and amounted to 8 billion cubic meters.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan started supplying gas to Europe on December 31, 2020. A total of 22 billion cubic meters of gas has been transported through TAP, the European part of the Southern Gas Corridor, after the start of commercial operation.

Further, Azerbaijan plans to double natural gas exports by 2027, according to the agreement on cooperation with the European Union, while the first steps are being made to start exporting green energy to European countries.

