Azernews.Az

Friday May 5 2023

Shah deniz outlines its CapEx and OpEx associated with Shah Deniz 2 project

5 May 2023 13:37 (UTC+04:00)
Shah deniz outlines its CapEx and OpEx associated with Shah Deniz 2 project
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

In the first quarter of 2023, Shah Deniz spent around $678 million in operating expenditure and around $194 million in capital expenditure, the majority of which was associated with the Shah Deniz 2 project, Azernews reports, citing bp.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more