Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry outlines Azerbaijan's oil production volume

In the first quarter of 2023, the volume of oil production in Azerbaijan, including condensate, decreased by 7.8 percent and amounted to 7.7 million tons, Azernews reports citing Azerbaijani Energy Ministry.

The breakdown of oil production is as the following: Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli accounted for 4.7 million tons while Shah Deniz for 1.1 million tons (condensate) and SOCAR for to 1.9 million tons (including condensate).

However, according to the Energy Ministry, the export of oil increased by 0.3 million tons, totaling 6.4 million tons. Out of this consortium accounts for 5.8 million tons, SOCAR for 576 thousand tons.

Since its commissioning till 1 April 2023, more than 613 million tons of oil (including condensate) were extracted from Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli and Shah Deniz. 572 million tons of oil were extracted from ACG, while 41 million tons condensate from Shah Deniz. Out of this, 611 million tons were transported for export until 1 April 2023.

During January - March 2023, oil refining in the country amounted to 1.7 million tons. The oil refinery has been 140 thousand tons more in comparison with the relevant period of the previous year.

