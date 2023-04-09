Moldova intends to diversify gas supplies with Azerbaijan's help

9 April 2023 17:59 (UTC+04:00)

Chisinau is interested in attracting Azerbaijani investors and diversifying gas supply sources with the help of Baku, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Moldova Nicu Popescu said, Azernews reports.

Nicu Popescu held a meeting with Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov.

"I stressed Moldova's interest in attracting as many Azerbaijani investors as possible to the republic for the implementation of joint projects. Our country is interested in diversifying the sources and routes of natural gas supplies," Popescu wrote in the Telegram channel after the meeting.

The Moldovan PM highly appreciated the results achieved since the establishment of Moldovan-Azerbaijani diplomatic relations, and also declared Chisinau's openness to the development of cooperation with Baku in the energy, economic and agricultural spheres.

Moreover, they also discussed the interaction between Moldova and Azerbaijan as part of international and regional organizations.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz