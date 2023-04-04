Azerbaijani oil prices up for April

4 April 2023 11:12 (UTC+04:00)

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta has increased by $5.93 and totaled $87.81 per barrel on April 3, Azernews reports.

Moreover, the price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan increased by $6, as compared to the previous price, and amounted to $85.79 per barrel.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline, the price of which increased by $6.86 and equaled $54.25 per barrel.

Additionally, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, increased by ​$6.45, compared to the previous price, and made up $85.51 per barrel.



