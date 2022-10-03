Minister: Azerbaijan aims to double gas supplies to Europe by 2027

3 October 2022 14:01 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan aims to double gas supplies to Europe by 2027, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said in an interview with Euronews Bulgaria, Azernews reports.

“We are already in talks with our partners, both foreign and local. Our idea is to increase our production. President Ilham Aliyev mentioned today what quantities we are talking about, and our aim is to double these quantities by 2027. This is a key priority for us. Now the question is how these quantities will be distributed among the various European countries, and it should be determined by the EU’s member states themselves,” he said.

Touching upon the bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria, the minister emphasized that Baku is considering all options to cover Bulgaria's gas consumption as much as possible.

Moreover, Mikayil Jabbarov stated that Azerbaijan’s state energy company will open a branch in Bulgaria.

“We believe that this will make a significant contribution to the development of bilateral ties, and in this way, we will be able to communicate directly with business partners on the ground. This is the most practical and fastest way to satisfy the needs of our customers in the local market,” he said.

Azerbaijan and Bulgaria agreed to supply 1 billion cubic meters of gas per year through the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria. However, because the IGB was still under construction, Azerbaijani gas was delivered to Bulgaria via the Kulata-Sidirokastro interconnection point.

The IGB gas pipeline is designed to connect the Greek national gas transmission system (DESFA S.A.) and the Trans-Adriatic gas pipeline (TAP AG) in the area of Komotini (Greece), and with the Bulgarian gas transmission system (Bulgartransgaz EAD) in the area of Stara Zagora. The total length of the gas pipeline is 182 km, the diameter of the pipe is 32'', and a design capacity of up to 3 billion m3/year in the direction of Greece-Bulgaria.

The pipeline is designed to increase its capacity up to 5 bcm/y depending on market interest and the capacities of neighboring gas transmission systems.

The opening ceremony of the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria was held in Komotini on July 8, while a ceremony to inaugurate the (IGB) was held in Bulgaria on October 1.

