Serbia in talks with Azerbaijan on early signing of gas supply contract - deputy PM

6 September 2022 11:37 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Serbia’s energy ministry is in talks with Azerbaijan on early signing of a gas supply contract, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Serbia and Minister of Mining and Energy, Prof. Zorana Mihajlovic said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

"Since the start of the war in Ukraine, the significance of the Southern Gas Corridor for Europe's energy security has further increased. Even before the current crisis, the significance of the Southern Gas Corridor was visible, but unfortunately the opportunity to build the necessary infrastructure for the transport of gas from Azerbaijan and the Caspian region was not seized. Azerbaijani gas is an important part of the solution for the diversification of gas supply sources for our region as well. With the construction of the planned interconnections to its neighboring countries, Serbia can be not only a user of gas from the Caspian region, but also a transit country further which will further transfer that gas to other countries in the region," she said.

Mihajlovic noted that the Ministry of Mining and Energy is already conducting talks with the line ministry of Azerbaijan so that Serbia could have a contract for the supply of this energy generating product long before the completion of the pipeline.

Azerbaijan’s gas exports to Europe began on December 31, 2020 with the commissioning of the Southern Gas Corridor comprising of the South Caucasus Pipeline Expansion, the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) and the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP).

