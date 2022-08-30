Shah Deniz gas plant planned turnaround program completed

30 August 2022 12:43 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

The planned maintenance program (turnaround-TAR) on the Shah Deniz Alpha platform and Shah Deniz 1 facilities inside the Sangachal Terminal, which started on August 14 and was planned for 14 days, has been fully completed on August 29, Azernews reports per bp.

"All of the program scope has been delivered safely. The production and export systems of the platform and the terminal have been restarted. Production from the Shah Deniz Alpha platform is currently being ramped up to its pre-program level," bp reported.

The program scope for the Sangacahl Terminal included various projects such as safety critical equipment preventative maintenance and inspection, flare cables replacement, gas analyzer package tie-ins (for measuring methane intensity), monoethylene glycol line overpressure protection​ works, valves changeouts, nucleonic sources replacement and other maintenance and inspection activities.

In parallel, similar activities including various repair works, gas analyzer package tie-ins, nucleonic sources replacement, and three complex valve replacements were undertaken on the Shah Deniz Alpha platform.

"These planned events deliver routine inspection, maintenance, and project delivery activities. They are a necessary part of the long-term reliability, integrity, and production performance and are regularly performed in all bp-operated facilities in the region," bp stated.

The contract on the development of the Shah Deniz gas field was signed in 1996. Shareholders of the Shah Deniz project are bp (operator, 29.99 percent), LUKOIL (19.99 percent), TPAO (19 percent), SOCAR (14.35 percent), NICO (10 percent), and SGC (6.67 percent).

The Sangachal terminal is an oil and gas terminal that receives, processes, stores, and exports crude oil and gas produced from all currently operated bp assets in the Caspian basin and has room for expansion. The terminal includes oil and gas processing facilities, the first pump station for the BTC oil pipeline, the South Caucasus gas pipeline (SCP) compressor, and other facilities.

