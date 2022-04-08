By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan's State Oil Company (SOCAR) First Vice-President Rovshan Najaf has said that the company exported non-oil products worth $129.2 million in January-February 2022.

He added that the company's non-oil products exports increased by 108 percent over the same period of 2021.

"SOCAR accounted for 28 percent of the country's non-oil exports and 51.4 percent of non-oil export growth in January-February 2022," he wrote on his official Twitter page.

It should be noted that SOCAR's non-oil exports amounted to $62.1 million in January-February 2021.

Earlier it was reported that in 2021 Azerbaijan's State Oil Company (SOCAR) increased oil and gas production by 6.5 and 7 percent, respectively, on fields operated by the company on its own or as a major shareholder. SOCAR's oil and gas production totaled 7.9 million tons and 7.9 billion cubic meters, respectively, during the reported period.

The Azerbaijan Republic's State Oil Company is involved in the exploration of oil and gas fields, the production, processing, and transportation of oil, gas, and gas condensate, the marketing of petroleum and petrochemical products in domestic and international markets, and the supply of natural gas to industry and the general public in Azerbaijan. The company owns two refineries in Azerbaijan and one in Turkey, as well as petrol station networks in Azerbaijan and Turkey, Georgia, Romania and Switzerland.

--

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz