By Trend

The number of subscribers of SOCAR Georgia Gas has increased from 78,000 to 808,000 since 2008, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR.

SOCAR Energy Georgia LLC operates 112 filling stations, 16 service centers and 5 oil terminals through its subsidiaries and organizes wholesale and retail sales of oil products from Azerbaijan and third countries on the Georgian market.

“The company supplies and distributes natural gas to Georgian regions and operates local gas networks. In addition, SOCAR's Kulevi oil terminal launched in 2006, transports oil products to Western markets,” the company said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz