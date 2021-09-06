By Trend

Azerbaijani oil prices increased last week, Trend reports on Sept.6.

So, the average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, made up $72.76 per barrel, having grown by $2.62 (3.7 percent) compared to the previous price.

Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $73.96 per barrel, while the minimum - $71.32.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $72.07 per barrel last week, up by $2.61 (3.8 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $73.28 per barrel, while the minimum - $70.63.

Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $69.31 per barrel, which is $2.53 (3.8 percent) more compared to the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $70.5 per barrel, while the minimum - $67.81.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $72.81 per barrel, which is $2.03 (3.2 percent) more compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $73.97 per barrel, while the minimum - $71.36.

Oil grade/date Aug. 30, 2021 Aug. 31, 2021 Sept.1, 2021 Sept.2, 2021 Sept.3, 2021 Average price Azeri LT CIF - $72.21 $71.32 $73.96 $73.53 $72.76 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan - $71.52 $70.63 $73.28 $72.85 $72.07 Urals (EX NOVO) - $68.67 $67.81 $70.5 $70.27 $69.31 Brent Dated - $72.41 $71.36 $73.97 $73.48 $72.81

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz