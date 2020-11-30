By Trend

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, amounted to $47.95 per barrel last week (from November 23 through November 27), which is $3.57 (8 percent) more compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Nov. 30.

Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $48.73 per barrel, while the minimum - $46.28.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $47.41 per barrel last week, up by $3.56 (8.1 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $48.19 per barrel, while the minimum - $45.74.

Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $46.75 per barrel, which is $3.55 more (8.2 percent) more compared to the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $47.3 per barrel, while the minimum - $45.32.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $46.41 per barrel, which is $3.43 (8 percent) more compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $47.03 per barrel, while the minimum - $44.94.

Oil grade/date Nov. 23, 2020 Nov. 24, 2020 Nov. 25, 2020 Nov. 26, 2020 Nov. 27, 2020 Average price Azeri LT CIF $46.28 $48.07 $48.37 $48.28 $48.73 $47.95 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $45.74 $47.54 $47.83 $47.74 $48.19 $47.41 Urals (EX NOVO) $45.32 $46.98 $47.23 $46.94 $47.3 $46.75 Brent Dated $44.94 $46.78 $46.74 $46.57 $47.03 $46.41

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Nov. 30)

