Azerbaijani energy resources play a significant role in the global market, MP in the Georgian Parliament, Mahir Darziyev, told Trend.

“The construction of Azerbaijani oil and gas pipelines through Georgia has also contributed to the country's economy. Currently, the Georgian society also benefits from these projects,” said Darziyev.

“The friendship between Azerbaijan and Georgia is a friendship that can serve as an example for the whole world. Azerbaijan and Georgia are friendly and strategic allies. Relations between these countries are developing in all directions. The projects implemented in recent periods are a clear example of this,” the MP noted.

“An exact example is the transportation of Azerbaijani energy resources through Georgia. Currently, the entire world is facing the problem of the security of energy carriers. The entry of Azerbaijan's energy resources to the world, including the European market, has significantly reduced the dependence of these countries on Russian energy resources. Certainly, this issue is also political independence for these countries. Therefore, it became a contribution to the independence of these countries,” Darziyev said.

Stressing that the development of Azerbaijan’s economy is obvious, the MP said that this became possible due to the entry of Azerbaijani gas to the global market.

