By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan’s Energy Ministry and International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) have agreed to implement joint projects on the development of the country’s bioenergy map, the ministry reported on July 2.

The topic was discussed during the meeting held between the ministry’s department head Zaur Mammadov and Director-General of IRENA Francesco La Camera.

The sides also discussed the project on conducting wind energy measurements for auctions and collecting data on wind indicators in accordance with internationally accepted standards.

During the meeting, Mammadov spoke about the prospects of development of renewable energy sources in Azerbaijan, the work done and current projects in this area. He noted that the draft law on “the use of renewable energy sources in the production of electricity" has been submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers and agreed upon with the relevant agencies.

Furthermore, Mammadov emphasized that Azerbaijan is preparing to organize auctions on renewable energy projects.

In his turn, La Camera touched upon the long-term fruitful cooperation between the IRENA and Azerbaijan.

He also spoke about IRENA's partnership with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) to accelerate the transition to low-carbon energy and achieve sustainable development. In this regard, La Camera highlighted the prospects for expanding relations with Azerbaijan in the framework of this cooperation.

Discussing the joint projects and further issues, the sides expressed their confidence that the cooperation between Azerbaijan’s Energy Ministry and IRENA is highly appreciated and that cooperation will also continue successfully in the future.

---

Akbar Mammadov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AkbarMammadov97

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz