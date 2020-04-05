By Trend

Slovenia sees Southern Gas Corridor as part of strenghtening EU's supply security, Minister of Economic Development and Technology Zdravko Počivalšek told Trend.

"Slovenia supports efforts to strengthen EU energy resources diversification. In this respect, we see the Southern Gas Corridor as part of strenghtening EU's security of supply as gas will continue to be an important source of energy on the path to decarbonisation and as a great opportunity to increase energy cooperation between the EU and Azerbaijan," said the minister.

The Southern Gas Corridor comprises the following four projects: (i) operation of Shah Deniz natural gas-condensate field ("SD1" project) and its full-field development ("SD2'" project), (ii) the operation of the South Caucasus Pipeline ("SCP" project) and its expansion ("SCPX" project), (iii) the construction of the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline ("TANAP" project) and (iv) the construction of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline ("TAP" project) (SD2, SCPX, TANAP and TAP collectively, the "Projects").

The Projects have an estimated investment cost of approximately $40 billion. Upon completion, the SD2 project will add a further 16 bcm of natural gas per annum to 10.9 bcma (maximum production capacity) already produced under SD1 project.

Total length of the newly constructed SCPX, TANAP and TAP pipelines will be more than 3,200 kilometres.

