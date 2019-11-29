By Trend

The Southern Gas Corridor project will strengthen the energy security of Europe, including Italy, opening a new route for supplies, Davide Sempio, TAP External Relations Manager said, Trend reports citing TAP AG consortium.

In this regard, talking about the significance of gas in the world’s energy mix, Sempio recalled that world energy demand rose by 2.3 percent in 2018, with natural gas recording the greatest increase of 4.6 percent as a result of replacement of coal.

At the same time, as he noted, three shareholders of TAP, namely, Snam, Enagas and and Fluxys participate in the Gas for Climate – A path to 2050 project with an objective to reach zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

The Southern Gas Corridor is one of the priority projects for the EU and envisages the transportation of 10 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas from the Caspian region through Georgia and Turkey to Europe.

The launching ceremony of the first stage of the Southern Gas Corridor was held in Baku on May 29, 2018, while opening ceremony of TANAP’s Phase 0 was held on June 12, 2018 in the Turkish city of Eskisehir.

The gas from the Azerbaijani Shah Deniz field has already gone through the first segment of the Southern Gas Corridor - from the Sangachal terminal to the expanded South Caucasus Pipeline.

Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) and Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) were connected on the Turkish-Greek border. It is planned to open the Phase 1 of TANAP on Nov.30.

