By Trend

The progress in construction of the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB), which envisages transportation of Azerbaijani gas to Europe, will be examined Nov.11, Trend reports citing Bulgaria’s Energy Ministry.

The inspection will take place in the area between the villages of Voivodino and Orlovo in Bulgaria.

Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev, Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) Chairman Ivan Ivanov will take part in the inspection.

“Implementation of the priority project IGB is of key importance for the diversification of natural gas sources and routes in the Southeast Europe,” said the ministry.

IGB is a gas pipeline, which will allow Bulgaria to receive Azerbaijani gas, in particular, the gas produced from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz 2 gas and condensate field. IGB is expected to be connected to TAP via which gas from the Shah Deniz field will be delivered to the European markets.

The Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria project envisages a two-stage development.

In the first stage, the pipeline capacity will be 3 billion cubic meters of gas, of which 2.7 billion cubic meters will be offered for the long-term market, the remaining share of 0.3 billion cubic meters in the short term, according to the Italian company.

In a second phase, also depending on the evolution of the market, the capacity of the pipeline can be increased to 5.3 billion cubic meters of gas thanks to the addition of a compression station: 4.5 billion cubic meters of gas 0.5 billion cubic meters of short-term gas will be offered for long-term products, said Edison.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz