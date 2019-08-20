By Trend

Ankara will host an energy and transportation cooperation forum between Turkey, Russia and Azerbaijan on Aug. 21, which will be held at the initiative of the Turkish Institute for Russian Studies (RUSEN), Trend reports citing Turkish media.

According to report, the forum will be attended by representatives of the expert community of the three countries, who will discuss ways to deepen regional cooperation and solve problems in the energy and transport sectors.

Three sessions will be organized as part of the one-day forum.

