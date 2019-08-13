By Trend

Chernomortransneft JSC has received a positive conclusion from the state environmental review of the Federal Service for Supervision of Natural Resources in the North Caucasus Federal District (Russian Federation) for the reconstruction of the Grozny-Baku main oil pipeline in Dagestan, Trend reports referring to the company.

"The reconstruction of the Grozny - Baku main oil pipeline provides for the replacement of a section of the pipeline passing within the boundaries of the specially protected territory of the Andreyaulsky national reserve. In order to increase the reliability of the main oil pipeline in the reserve, it is planned to dismantle the old section of the pipeline 1684.5 meters long and lay the new one 1787.5 meters long, as well as to replace the plunger assembly," the company's report said.

In order to minimize the risk to the environment, an environmental impact assessment was carried out.

"While studying the project documentation and the results of the engineering surveys of the reconstruction project, the expert commission of the state environmental review of the Department of the Federal Service for Supervision of Natural Resources in the North Caucasus Federal District came to the conclusion that the technical part of the design and working documentation complies with environmental requirements defined by technical regulations and legislation of the Russian Federation in the field of the environment. A positive conclusion was issued based on the results of the review," the report said.

Chernomortransneft JSC will begin to implement the project of reconstruction of the Grozny-Baku oil pipeline in November 2019.

---

