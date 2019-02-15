By Trend

First shipments of BD-260 drilling rig, purchased by Canada’s Zenith Energy company for operations onshore Azerbaijan have entered the country, Trend reports citing a message from the company, which is the operator for development of Muradkhanli-Jafarli-Zardab block of oil fields.

The company said that civil works fully underway in preparation for arrival of BD-260 drilling rig to field operations in Azerbaijan.

In particular, Jafarli Field well C-30 preparation for deepening activities proceeding successfully, according to Zenith Energy.

Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR and Zenith Aran Oil Company signed a Rehabilitation, Exploration, Development and Production Sharing Agreement (REDPSA) in March 2016 for a block that includes the Muradkhanli, Jafarli and Zardab oil fields. Zenith Energy Ltd established its subsidiary company Zenith Aran Oil Company Ltd for production operations in these three fields. Production under the agreement began in August 2016.

Zenith holds an 80-percent participating interest in the three fields within the contract area, while SOCAR retains the remaining 20 percent. The agreement is for 25 years, with a potential extension by five additional years.

The total area of the Muradkhanli, Jafarli and Zardab fields is 642.2 square kilometers, and according to the contract, it is divided into rehabilitation and exploration territories.

The Muradkhanli-Jafarli-Zardab block is located in the Yevlakh-Agjabadi oil and gas region of Imishli district of Azerbaijan. The Muradkhanli field was discovered in 1971, Jafarli - in 1984, and Zardab - in 1981.

