By Trend

There are plans to complete gas supply to 128 settlements in Azerbaijan by the end of November 2018, Head of the Azerigaz Production Union of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR Akbar Hajiyev said at a press conference Nov. 16.

He noted that as of Nov. 1, the level of gas supply in Azerbaijan is 95 percent, and it is planned to bring the level of gas supply to 95.7 percent by the end of the year.

In addition, he added that Azerigaz will try to minimize disruptions in the gas supply during the winter period.

Hajiyev also said that from next year, smart meters are planned to be introduced in the districts of Azerbaijan. He noted that the remoteness of some villages in the districts from payment terminals slowed down this process.

He added that this issue will be resolved through the use of a system for replenishing the balance of gas smart cards online using smartphones.

As of Nov. 14, the daily volumes of gas supplied to the population and other consumers in Azerbaijan amounted to 19.775 million cubic meters.

The daily gas consumption in Baku as of Nov. 14 amounted to 11.243 million cubic meters and 8.532 million cubic meters in the Azerbaijani regions.

