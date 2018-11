By Trend

In January-October 2018, Azerigas Production Association registered 70,468 new subscribers, of which 41,400 account for Baku, Absheron and Sumgait, while 29,068 for the rest of Azerbaijan, Azerigas said in a message on Nov. 12.

The total number of subscribers in the country reached 2,164,319 people.

The total number of subscribers was 2,154,614 in September.

---

