By Trend:

Oil contractors of Azerbaijan may take part in joint ventures on development of Kazakhstan's Kashagan field, a source in the Energy Ministry of Kazakhstan told Trend.

"The development of local (Kazakh) content in goods and services, used in several projects in Kashagan oil field is of particular importance, and the creation of Joint Ventures/Consortiums (JVs) between foreign and Kazakh companies also contributes to this development. In this regard, we do not exclude the participation of contractors from Azerbaijan in the mentioned projects, both as potential suppliers and JV members, in case of availability of competitiveness," the source said.

North Caspian Operating Company (NCOC) approved tender procedures according to which any suppliers have the opportunity to apply online for the pre-qualification and further participation in the operations of Kashagan oil field.

Touching upon the work, carried out on the transit of Kazakhstan’s energy resources through Azerbaijan, the source added that Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan formed a Working Group on transit of Kazakh oil and oil products through Azerbaijan in accordance with the Protocol of the 14th meeting of the Kazakh-Azerbaijani Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic and Cultural Cooperation, held on December 7, 2017.

Presently, the both sides consider the place and date of the first meeting of the above-mentioned working group, Trend was told.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz