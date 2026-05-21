President Ramaphosa congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

21 May 2026 16:25 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of South Africa Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, AzerNEWS reports.

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Excellency,

On the auspicious occasion of the celebration of the National Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan on 28 May 2026, the Government and people of the Republic of South Africa join me in conveying to Your Excellency, the Government and people of the Republic of Azerbaijan, our warmest greetings and sincere congratulations.

May I take this opportunity to express the wish for Your Excellency's good health and also reaffirm our desire to further enhance and consolidate the excellent bond of friendship that exists between our countries.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa

President of the Republic of South Africa," the letter reads.